Oil prices surge past $100 as Trump cancels Iran peace talks in Pakistan

Global oil markets are in turmoil today as Brent crude surged past $107 per barrel, fueled by President Trump’s sudden decision to cancel upcoming peace talks with Iran.
The high-stakes negotiations which were scheduled to take place in Pakistan were intended to finalize a lasting agreement following a tense two-week ceasefire.
Explaining his decision to pull the plug on the diplomatic mission involving envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, Trump stated that the process “take too much time and is too expensive.”
The President expressed frustration with the pace of the discussions asserting, “We have all the cards,” and signaled a shift back toward a policy of maximum pressure.
The cancellation has reignited fears of a wider conflict in the Middle East particularly concerning the Strait of Hormuz.
With the diplomatic track now cold, Trump warned that the U.S. military would remain in the region until a “real agreement” is reached, adding that he was “looking forward to its next conquest.”
Analysts warn that without a breakthrough, energy prices could continue to climb as Iran’s leadership remains defiant insisting they will not enter into “forced negotiations” under the threat of continued blockades.