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Prince William sends personal message after Aston Villa’s historic win

The Prince of Wales saw his team secure a convincing 3–0 victory and their first European silverware in 44 years

Prince William sends personal message after Aston Villa’s historic win
Prince William sends personal message after Aston Villa’s historic win

Prince William shared a personal message after Aston Villa secured a historic victory, with the royal celebrating the club’s major achievement on the European stage.

Despite a tense evening, the Prince of Wales saw his team secure a convincing 3–0 victory and their first European silverware in 44 years.

Taking to Instagram, William penned a personal message, noting, "Amazing night!! Huge congratulations to all the players, team, staff and everyone connected to the club! 44 years since the last taste of European silverware!”

He added, “Special shout out to Boubacar Kamara who has been out injured but is such an integral part of our team and helped lay the foundations of this success."

The future monarch of Britain concluded with abbreviations for "Up The Villa!" and "Villa 'Till I Die!" before signing off with his trademark, “W.”

Prince William sends personal message after Aston Villa’s historic win

Prior to the win, Prince William appeared nervous as he arrived at Besiktas Stadium in Istanbul, even seen clasping his hands in anticipation before the match.

After a tight opening spell, the game remained level until Lucas Digne won a late corner for Aston Villa just before half-time.

Just 15 minutes in, Buendía set up Rogers, who tapped home to seal a historic win for Aston Villa.

The victory ends their wait for silverware since 1996 and marks another title for Unai Emery.

They also become the first European champions of the season ahead of the remaining finals.

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