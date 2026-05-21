Johnny Depp unexpectedly draws spotlight after shocking home invasion

Johnny Depp has drawn public attention following an unexpected incident at his mansion in Los Angeles after it was allegedly visited by a female stalker.
According to TMZ, his residence was rushed by the cops on Tuesday, May 19, after receiving a call, claiming that a woman was trespassing on the 62-year-old actor's property.
The Los Angeles Police Department informed the publication that the call was made around 4 p.m., informing that a woman was sitting by Depp’s mansion’ front gate and was also seen filming and acting in a suspicious manner around his estate.
It is unclear what the alleged stalker intended, however, the confidant has claimed that she attempted to leave some form of message for Dead Man performer.
In a shocking turn of events, it was further revealed that this was not the first time this woman had invaded the Pirates of the Caribbean star’s home.
The same woman made multiple appearances at the property over the weekend.
Sources, in this regard, told Radar Online that the anonymous woman had become a "frequent nuisance” in recent days, causing a major concern to Depp's neighbours.
On the professional front, Johnny Depp will soon star in Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol, a gothic fantasy movie set to be released on November 13, 2026.