Morgan Riddle breaks silence after breakup with Taylor Fritz: ‘Best ex-GF’

Taylor Fritz and his girlfriend for almost six years, Morgan Riddle, have decided to split.
A source confirmed PEOPLE that the tennis star and influencer have ended their relationship that Morgan also hinted later in her social media post.
Riddle shared an Instagram post on April 25 that included a photo of her in a "World's Best Ex-Girlfriend" T-shirt.
Fritz and Riddle began dating in June 2020 and the influencer quickly took to the tennis WAG lifestyle, announcing on TikTok it was her mission to make "tennis cool again" in a video that quickly went viral.
Riddle dealt with some backlash from the video, but Fritz was quick to defend his then- girlfriend.
Riddle spoke to PEOPLE in 2023 about her and Fritz's shared goal to make the sport more appealing to a younger generation.
"I think that he appreciates that we both have this collective goal of bringing it to a younger crowd. He does his part of it and I do mine," she said.
"I remember when him and I first met within the first week or two, one of the things that he told me is I just want tennis to be cooler in our generation. It's just not," Riddle added.
Riddle became a staple at her boyfriend's matches during their relationship, taking to YouTube, Instagram and TikTok with highly-curated content drops around Fritz's matches, including Day in the Life videos from his tournaments and elaborately-planned outfits for major tournaments like Wimbledon.