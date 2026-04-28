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‘Verity’ trailer: Fans ‘blown away’ as Anne Hathaway haunts Dakota Johnson

Anne Hathaway lures Dakota Johnson into darkness as chilling secrets uncover in ‘Verity’ teaser trailer

‘Verity’ trailer: Fans ‘blown away’ as Anne Hathaway haunts Dakota Johnson
‘Verity’ trailer: Fans ‘blown away’ as Anne Hathaway haunts Dakota Johnson

Anne Hathaway and Dakota Johnson proved to be the deadliest combo fans could ever think of!

The week began on a thrilling note as Verity’s official Instagram account sparked a wild frenzy among fans by releasing the chilling teaser trailer of the upcoming psychological erotic thriller film based on Colleen Hoover’s 2018 novel.

“There is no light where we’re going. VERITY — only in theaters October 2. #VerityFilm,” read the caption.

The haunting trailer shows Lowen Ashleigh (Dakota Johnson) entering the dim, unsettling atmosphere of Verity Crawford’s (Anne Hathaway) house, where she is lying in bed in poor health.

Lowen heads towards Verity’s husband Jeremy (Josh Hartnett), who was sitting on a sofa in front of the bed, and sits on his lap, prompting him to suddenly initiate a kiss despite his wife being present in the same room.

As Lowen pulls away, the moment takes an eerie turn as she finds herself kissing Verity instead of Jeremy, causing her to scream before her lips are bitten and start to bleed.

“Even with my generous warning, you’re going to continue to ingest my words,” Verity tells Lowen in the trailer, adding, “But know one thing: there is no light where we’re going. Darkness ahead.”

Fans' reactions:

The trailer sparked a massive buzz among fans, who expressed their excitement for the movie and were thrilled to witness Anne Hathaway and Dakota Johnson in the same frame.

“Anne Hathaway is going DARK this year and we love to see it!” wrote one in the comments.

Another expressed, “OMG, never knew I need Dakota x Anne this bad,” while a third stated, “Thank you universe for putting Anne Hathaway and Dakota together!!”

“Blown away! this is so good,” a fourth excitedly exclaimed.

“I’m going to be terrified and I’m so excited,” added one more.

Verity release date:

Verity starring Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson, and Josh Hartnett is slated to release on October 2, 2026.


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