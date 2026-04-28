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Keith Urban’s daughter ignites family rift with bold move after Nicole Kidman split

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban parted ways in September after 19-years of marriage

Keith Urban’s daughter ignites family rift with bold move after Nicole Kidman split
Keith Urban’s daughter ignites family rift with bold move after Nicole Kidman split

Keith Urban’s daughter, Sunday Rose, has made a pointed statement about her relationship with her father in the aftermath of his split from Nicole Kidman.

The country singer’s daughter appears to have made major moves about her relationship with her father following his split with the Baywatch star last year.

The 17-year-old daughter of Keith and Nicole recently unfollowed her country music star dad on Instagram.

However, Keith continues to follow his eldest daughter.

The reports have suggested the Let It Roll singer’s relationship with daughters Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret has been strained since his split from Kidman in September, with claims the girls have also been reluctant to meet his rumoured new girlfriend, Karley Scott Collins.

As per celebrity reporter Rob Shuter, Sunday and Faith are “refusing to meet Urban's new girlfriend' as a sign of loyalty to their mother.”

Shuter added, “The girls are really focused on mum right now. They're adjusting to all the changes, and it's natural they want to protect their space.”

Meanwhile, Keith is “trying to balance his own life with his daughters' needs', another source divulged.”

It is revealed, “He wants them to be comfortable, but the girls' priority is their mum and their own well-being.”

Keith Urban’s daughter ignites family rift with bold move after Nicole Kidman split

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban shocked fans in September when they confirmed the end of their 19-year marriage, long seen as one of Hollywood’s most stable.

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