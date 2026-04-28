Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's wedding forces change in major July 4 plans

Michael Rubin has reportedly shifted the date of his famed July 4 party to avoid clashing with Taylor Swift’s upcoming wedding.
As per Page Six, the Fanatics boss has shifted his star-studded July 4 Hamptons party to July 1 to avoid clashing with The Life Of A Showgirl star and the NFL star’s highly anticipated wedding.
The former 76ers co-owner has welcomed Drake, Beyoncé, Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Brady, Kim Kardashian, Travis Scott, Jay Z, Camila Cabello, Emily Ratajkowski, Teyana Taylor, Winnie Harlow, Megan Fox, Gayle King, Quavo and many others to his Bridgehampton pad, and the bash has been covered extensively by Vogue, the New York Post, the New York Times, and more.
However, it’s unclear whether Rubin wanted to avoid sharing the spotlight or ensure his guest list wouldn’t overlap with Swift and Kelce’s wedding, which is expected to draw a packed A-list crowd.
Either way, most of his regular party guests are unlikely to be invited to the star-studded ceremony.
Notably, the Lover hitmaker has long embraced July 4 traditions, hosting lavish Rhode Island parties packed with celebrities such as Blake Lively, the Haim sisters, Cara Delevingne, Gigi Hadid and Karlie Kloss.
The details around Swift’s wedding remain limited, but the reports revealed that it is set to take place in New York, though the exact location is still unclear.