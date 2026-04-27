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'Enola Holmes 3' first look: Millie Bobby Brown’s detective faces emotional & dangerous turn

The 'Stranger Things' star is set to return as the young detective as she heads to Malta for a new case

Enola Holmes 3 first look: Millie Bobby Brown’s detective faces emotional & dangerous turn
'Enola Holmes 3' first look: Millie Bobby Brown’s detective faces emotional & dangerous turn

Millie Bobby Brown steps into a new chapter as Enola Holmes 3 teases wedding bells in an exclusive first look.

Enola Holmes 3 arrives on Netflix on July 1, with the Stranger Things star returning as the young detective as she heads to Malta for a new case.

As per an official synopsis, “where personal and professional dreams collide on a case more tangled and treacherous than any she has faced before.”

P.C: PEOPLE
P.C: PEOPLE

According to PEOPLE, in a newly released photo, it is shown Enola is preparing for a wedding.

While working on her latest case, she finds herself on the brink of marrying Louis Partridge’s Tewkesbury.

“People may or may not know that this film involves a wedding,” Partridge teases to the outlet, adding, “With any wedding, there's drama around every corner, and this one is no exception.”

He said, “Enola and Tewkesbury go through a bit of a rough patch. The stakes are higher than we've seen before but our characters are older and wiser than before too, and they care about each other a lot.”

"I think what’s really exciting about this one is how much Enola has grown," Brown also noted.

She mentioned, "She’s still got that same fire and curiosity, but she’s a bit more confident in who she is and what she stands for. The stakes feel bigger, not just in terms of the mystery, but emotionally too. And of course, fans of Enola and Tewkesbury… there’s definitely more to explore there. Their relationship feels more mature, a bit deeper, and real. I think audiences are really going to feel like they’ve grown up with Enola, which is such a special thing.”

Notably, Millie Bobby Brown returns alongside Henry Cavill as Sherlock Holmes, Helena Bonham Carter as Eudoria Holmes, Himesh Patel as Dr. John Watson, and Sharon Duncan-Brewster as Moriarty.

In the first look, Bonham Carter appears in a tunnel, Patel shares a serious talk with Louis Partridge, and Brown and Cavill are seen in investigation mode.

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