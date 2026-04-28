Taylor Swift looks at ease on first outing after bold move against AI voice misuse

Taylor Swift brought a refreshing glow to NYC’s summer heat during her new outing.
On Monday, April 27, The Fate of Ophelia hitmaker debuted a relaxed look in New York City, marking her first appearance after taking a bold step to protect her voice from AI misuse.
In a carousel of photos and a video shared by Deuxmoi on Instagram, the Honey singer appeared at ease in a stylish, summery sleeveless dress that fell below the knee.
The ensemble featured a deep neckline and vertical sky-blue and white stripes.
To accessorize, Swift carried a mustard handbag and sported stylish sunglasses, and completed the look by wearing maroon heels.
Joining her for the outing at San Vicente West Village was Taylor Swift’s father, Scott Swift, and her longtime pal Ashley Avignone.
The Blank Space songstress’s latest appearance came shortly after Variety reported that she has filed applications with the US Patent and Trademark Office to trademark her voice amid a surge in AI-generated content.
Swift has lodged three trademark applications that include a photo of herself on the stage during the Eras Tour, and the other two being audio clips of her introducing herself while promoting her last album, The Life of a Showgirl.
As per the record, the snap shows the Lover singer "holding a pink guitar, with a black strap and wearing a multi-colored iridescent bodysuit with silver boots.”
The two audios are sound trademarks that cover Taylor Swift saying the phrases “Hey, it’s Taylor Swift” and “Hey, it’s Taylor.”