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Taylor Swift files trademark for her voice amid AI risks

The 'Life of a Showgirl' crooner makes smart move to 'protect' her voice amid escalating AI dangers

Taylor Swift files trademark for her voice amid AI risks
Taylor Swift files trademark for her voice amid AI risks 

Taylor Swift has made a smart move to protect her voice amid the escalating Artificial Intelligence (AI) threat. 

On Monday, April 27, Variety reported that the pop star has filed applications with the US intellectual property office to trademark her voice, a move similar to one made by actor Matthew McConaughey, as AI-generated content surges.

Taylor has submitted two sound recordings to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), which begin with "Hey, it’s Taylor."

The other detail, which was submitted to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), was Taylor's photo of the artist on stage. 

However, the filings give no further details about the submissions.

Taylor Swift was not the first among the Hollywood celebrities to pursue an application with the USPTO, framed as protection against the unauthorized use of his voice by AI models.  

Apart from the Life of a Showgirl crooner, Matthew, also submitted an application with the USPTO to protect his voice. 

Taylor Swift and Matthew McConaughey's trademark filings suggest a broader shift in how celebrities are applying trademark law to fight back against AI.   

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