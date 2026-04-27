'House of the Dragon' S3 trailer unveils big surprise in 'Game of Thrones' prequel 

HBO has finally dropped the Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon, with a full of surprises for fans.
On Monday, April 27, HBO released the first trailer of the highly anticipated television series on its official social media platforms.
"There will be no doubt who the gods have chosen to rule," the caption stated.
The one-minute and thirty-nine-second trailer showcased the intense, history-changing conflicts promised by season 2 of the GOT spinoff.
Notably, the new teaser commences with the opening dialogue of Daemon Targaryen (played by Matt Smith), who says to his wife, Rhaenyra Targaryen (portrayed by Emma D'Arcy), "You now have the power no man has ever wielded."
"You will have an empire unassailable, Rhaenyra. And our children will rule it forever and a day," he added.
In season three of House of the Dragon, Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Rhys Ifans, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, and Phia Saban will reprise their roles in the new television series.
The new eight-episode series will officially release on Sunday, June 21, and will be available to stream on HBO Max.
For those unaware, House of the Dragon is the Game of Thrones prequel because it is set nearly 200 years before the original series, detailing the decline of House Targaryen during the Dance of the Dragons civil war.