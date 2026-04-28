‘Euphoria’ star weighs in on rumored tension between Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney

An Euphoria cast member Jessica Blair Herman has stepped in to shut down swirling rumours of tension between Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney.
While conversing on Monday’s Good Day New York interview, Herman, portraying the neighbor of the Anyone But You star and Jacob Elordi’s characters in Season 3, revealed that the cast maintained a positive atmosphere.
They really did,” she said, adding, “And I’m not just saying that.”
Herman mentioned that there was “no drama,” adding, “Really, they’ve created this beautiful working relationship and everyone wants to do the work, to come in and do the job.”
She further backed Zendaya, who portrays Rue, and Sweeney, who takes on the role of Cassie, adding that their characters seldom appear together.
“To be fair, when I was there, they’re not sharing scenes,” she continued, adding, “Their storylines are very separate, you’re shooting on different days and stuff.”
Notably, Herman's clarification on Zendaya, 29, and Sweeney’s current standing came after The Sun reported the alleged feud between the co-stars.
“There will be a sigh of relief when ‘Euphoria’ is over and they can go their separate ways,” an insider told the outlet.
They added, “But they both have decades left in Hollywood and this rivalry will inevitably run and run.”
The duo had previously sparked rumours of a rift when Sweeney, 28, was notably missing from a Euphoria cast snap for the latest season.