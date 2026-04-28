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Emma Stone, Chris Pine locked in for new movie ‘The Catch’: Release date & details

Universal Pictures confirms Emma Stone and Chris Pine will lead its upcoming rom-com ‘The Catch’

Emma Stone, Chris Pine locked in for new movie ‘The Catch’: Release date & details
Emma Stone, Chris Pine locked in for new movie ‘The Catch’: Release date & details

Emma Stone and Chris Pine are all set to unite for a new venture!

In an exciting update, Deadline reported on Monday, April 27, that Universal Pictures has locked in the La La Land actress and the Star Trek actor for its upcoming romantic-comedy movie, titled The Catch.

While much of the details about the new project are kept under wraps, it has been shared that the movie is set to be directed by Stone’s husband Dave McCary and will release next year on May 21, 2027.

The film was co-penned by Patrick Kang and Michael Levin, and is produced by the 37-year-old actress, her husband, and some others, including Shawn Levy.

Moreover, it was also reported that The Catch will be a “two-hander rom-com” – a type of movie that centers almost entirely on two main characters, their relationship, chemistry, conflicts, and emotional journey.


Who is Emma Stone?

Born on November 6, 1988, Emily Jean “Emma” Stone is an American actress and film producer, who is one of the world’s highest-paid actress and one of the Time magazine’s 100 most influential people in the world.

The actress is the recipient of several esteemed accolades, including Academy Awards, British Academy Film Awards, and Golden Globe Awards.

Who is Chris Pine?

Born on August 26, 1980, Christopher Whitelaw Pine is an American actor who gained widespread fame for his role in 2004’s The Princess Diaries 2 and 2006’s Just My Luck.

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