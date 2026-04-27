'The Voice' star Dylan Carter breathes his last at 24 after tragic incident

The Voice star Dylan Carter has died at the age of 24 following a tragic accident in South Carolina.
The country singer, who appeared in the Season 24 of the singing competition, reportedly died in a car crash in Colleton County, South Carolina.
Details surrounding his death have not yet been released, according to local outlet WCBD News 2, which first reported the news.
Thomas Hamilton Jr, mayor of Moncks Corner, where Carter was from, posted on Facebook, “Our family is heartbroken to hear about the passing of Dylan Carter in a car accident. As a gifted singer, he frequently entertained our community with his performances at town events.”
Hamilton added, “His kindness and charm earned him immense respect, and his absence will be deeply felt. To the loved ones and acquaintances of Dylan, we offer our sincerest condolences during this difficult period.”
The mayor went on to share, “The Town of Moncks Corner, its Council, and entire staff extend their deepest sympathies. He was much more to our family than an entertainer he was our friend and we are deeply saddened.”
A nonprofit supporting women with breast cancer, co-founded by Carter, also paid tribute, remembering him as a talented musician and valued member of the community.