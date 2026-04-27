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'Big Bang Theory' spinoff drops first look & reveals exciting plot details

'The Big Bang Theory' spinoff is set to hit the screen after 7 years of original series ended

Big Bang Theory spinoff drops first look & reveals exciting plot details
'Big Bang Theory' spinoff drops first look & reveals exciting plot details

Seven years after The Big Bang Theory ended, the upcoming spinoff has unveiled its first photos, offering a fresh look at several familiar faces returning to the beloved universe.

The Big Bang Theory spinoff Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, centered on Kevin Sussman’s Stuart Bloom, will debut on HBO Max this July, the cast announced at a CCXP Mexico City panel on April 26.

Along with the details, the streamer also released several first-look images from the series, showcasing costars Lauren Lapkus (Denise), Brian Posehn (Burt), and John Ross Bowie (Barry).

The series will follow the comic book store owner as he's "tasked with restoring reality after he breaks a device built by Sheldon and Leonard, accidentally bringing about a multiverse Armageddon," teased a logline.

"Stuart is aided in this quest by his girlfriend Denise, geologist friend Bert, and quantum physicist/all-around pain in the ass Barry Kripke. Along the way, they meet alternate-universe versions of characters we’ve come to know and love from The Big Bang Theory," the description continued, adding, "As the title implies, things don’t go well."

The photos show Stuart and his crew at the Comic Center of Pasadena, hauling a giant device and even appearing in a war zone.

Big Bang Theory spinoff drops first look & reveals exciting plot details

The cast also revealed at CCXP Mexico City that the series will feature original music by Danny Elfman.

Notably, Stuart will mark the fourth series in the Big Bang universe, also following Young Sheldon and Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage.

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