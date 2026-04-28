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Zoe Kravitz’s engagement ring revealed as Harry Styles proposal details emerge

Zoe Kravitz flaunts $1M engagement ring amid Harry Styles proposal talk

Zoe Kravitz’s engagement ring revealed as Harry Styles proposal details emerge
Zoe Kravitz’s engagement ring revealed as Harry Styles proposal details emerge

Newly engaged Zoe Kravitz has been spotted showing off her dazzling $1 million diamond ring, as fresh details emerge about Harry Styles’ romantic proposal.

As per Dailymail, the Big Little Lies star showed off her diamond engagement ring from the One Direction alum while stepping out in New York City on Monday, with the $1 million piece catching attention as details of its value emerged.

Kravitz openly displayed the striking diamond on her wedding finger while looking at her phone, dressed in a Boy Next Door cap.

“Zoe's ring looks to be a ten-carat oval-shaped diamond set in yellow gold,' Chris from The Diamond Bank in Los Angeles told the outlet.

Chris added, “It was probably custom-made and costs around $1 million. It is bezel set, which is popular these days.”

Zoe Kravitz’s engagement ring revealed as Harry Styles proposal details emerge

The sighting comes as new details emerge about Styles’ proposal, with Kravitz reportedly telling friends she said yes immediately and is “madly in love,” praising his “old-fashioned, romantic” approach and kind support.

Previously, PageSix reported that the couple are set to tie the knot with a source sharing that Styles “is completely smitten” with her.

“He would jump off a cliff for her,” the insider said, adding Kravitz is said to be “on cloud nine.”

The source added that “no one in their circle is surprised” about the engagement.

The pair recently sparked engagement rumors after Kravitz was seen wearing a large diamond ring last week.

It marks Styles’ first engagement, while Kravitz was previously married to actor Karl Glusman from 2019 to 2021.

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