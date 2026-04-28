Prince William's advice to King Charles swept under the rug by 'furious' Queen Camilla 

King Charles and Queen Camilla have kicked off their highly anticipated state visit to the US.
As the monarch meets with President Donald Trump in Washington, reports are suggesting that the heir to the throne, Prince William, was not all in favour of the trip.
According to sources, William was strongly against his father's trip to the US amid ongoing health concerns and requested Charles not to embark on the trip.
However, Camilla allegedly rejected the Prince of Wales' plea, suggesting that stepping back from duty and showing vulnerability contradicted the monarchy's sense of responsibility and ethics.
Speaking to The Mirror, royal commentator Ian Pelham Turner claimed that William was concerned about the king's four-day trip to the US and urged his father to cancel the trip, leaving the queen furious.
Ian noted, "King Charles and Queen Camilla have caused a row within the royal family, after accepting a visit to America as part of the 250th centenary celebrations."
"Sources close to the royal family have allegedly stated that Prince William was against the couple going to the celebrations as he felt that his father's health was still not the best, but apparently, he was overruled by Queen Camilla," he added.
Experts have backed Camilla's decision to reject the request, believing that the state visit is a crucial diplomatic effort to strengthen the US's and the UK's ties.
Pauline Maclaran, co-author of Royal Fever, said, "The visit has the potential to smooth out the relationship between Trump and the UK, which has had a rough ride in recent times. I think that the prestige associated with the king visiting him will possibly soften Trump's hardening attitude."
Moreover, it was reported that William had made similar requests in the past amid concern for his father's health but was turned down by Charles himself.