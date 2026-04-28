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Prince William marks pre-wedding anniversary event at surprise RAF Valley visit

The Prince of Wales makes surprise visit at RAF Valley in Anglesey for historic celebrations

Prince William marks pre-wedding anniversary event at surprise RAF Valley visit
Prince William marks pre-wedding anniversary event at surprise RAF Valley visit  

Prince William’s pre-wedding celebrations are so future King-coded.

The Prince of Wales, who will celebrate his 15th wedding anniversary with his life partner Kate Middleton on Wednesday, April 29, has paid a surprise visit to RAF Valley for a special occasion.

On Tuesday, April 28, William marked RAF Valley’s 85th anniversary in Anglesey, where he once served as a search-and-rescue pilot.

Taking to his joint Instagram account with his wife, Catherine, the future monarch shared a moving statement to celebrate the historic royal event.

"Today marking RAF Valley’s 85th anniversary in Anglesey," with a throwback snap of His Royal Highness from his training era in 2011.

William, 43, attended the 85th anniversary in his military uniform as he observed the parade in his honour.

He also presented the Prince of Wales award to the best Qualifying Flying Instructor.

P.C. Prince and Princess of Wales/Instagram Stories
P.C. Prince and Princess of Wales/Instagram Stories 

The royal heir also had a chance to meet with the 202 Squadron and a group of women serving on the base.

Prince William and Kate Middleton 15th wedding anniversary: 

This visit came a day before William and Catherine mark their 15th wedding anniversary.

Notably, the royal couple, who spent their anniversary in Scotland last year, got married on April 29, 2011, at Westminster Abbey in London, a royal ceremony attended by 1,900 guests.    

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