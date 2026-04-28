Queen Camilla’s honest admission steals attention amid U.S. visit with King Charles

Queen Camilla struck a relatable note as the U.S. state visit got underway in Washington, D.C., sharing a candid confession.
Arriving at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on April 27, King Charles and Queen Camilla began their four-day U.S. tour, with the Queen revealing she felt the strain of the trip from the outset.
After a White House welcome with President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump in Washington, D.C., the royal couple attended a garden party at the British Ambassador’s residence and viewed a time capsule marking America’s 250th anniversary.
During the presentation in the ambassador’s library, the Queen was asked about her transatlantic flight and confessed to feeling “a bit jet-lagged,” citing the five-hour gap between the U.K. and the U.S. East Coast.
Notably, King Charles and Queen Camilla will tour Washington, D.C., New York and Virginia to mark the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.
They were also guests of honor at a garden party hosted by British Ambassador Sir Christian Turner.
Queen Camilla also spent time talking with British Olympic diver Tom Daley about his children, Robbie, 7, and Phoenix, 3.
To note, King Charles and Queen Camilla’s U.S. visit marks the first of his reign and is continuing as planned following a shooting incident at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington, D.C., on April 25.