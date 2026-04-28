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Sarah Ferguson demands first 'private meeting' with King Charles since royal fallout

Sarah Ferguson reaches out to King Charles with 'wilder comeback scheme' amid abondonment

Sarah Ferguson demands first private meeting with King Charles since royal fallout
Sarah Ferguson demands first 'private meeting' with King Charles since royal fallout

Sarah Ferguson is believed to be constantly reaching out to King Charles III for a private meeting to tell her side of the story months after Royal fallout.

The former Duchess of York was stripped of her Royal title last year, alongside ex-husband Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, over their explosive ties with Jeffrey Epstein.

Since her embarrasing emails with the late paedophile and sex offender were made public in Epstein files, Sarah went out of the public eye as she was last seen in December, 2025.

Just days after it was reported that the children's author has been licking her wounds at a £2000 wellness resort in the Austrian mountains, insiders are claiming that she is being demanding a private one-on-one with the monarch, who is currently on a state visit to the US.

"In her view, she deserves a sit down with Charles to clear the air and have her say. She’s not backing off from that," an insider told Closer.

They continued, "To be clear, what she’s craving most of all right now is a proper explanation, the chance to sit down with some of those senior royals and provide them with her true version of events."

"She really believes she’s earned that right, not just because she’s supposed to be family but for all the loyalty and support that she’s shown towards them during their various crises in the past," added the insider.

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