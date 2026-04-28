Kate Middleton pushes Prince William to leave the UK: 'needs to be shielded'

Kate Middleton is trying too hard to protect Prince William's peace after Prince Harry's another public blow has left the future King fuming.
Harry and Meghan Markle - who left William and Kate "upset" with their recent faux royal tour to Australia made emotional confessions throughout their trip, sparking fresh debate among fans and tabloids.
During the tour, Harry took part in a panel discussion on men's mental health, where he made a shocking admission about royal role and how his mom Princess Diana was killed.
In his conversation with the Australian business leader and former politician Brendan Nelson, Harry confessed, "After my mum died just before my 13th birthday – I was like: ‘I don’t want this job. I don’t want this role – wherever this is headed, I don’t like it."
The Duke of Sussex continued, "It killed my mum and I was very much against it, and I stuck my head in the sand for years and years."
"Eventually I realised – well, hang on, if there was somebody else in this position, how would they be making the most of this platform and this ability and the resources that come with it to make a difference in the world? And also, what would my mum want me to do? And that really changed my own perspective," added Harry.
Now as per the sources, this statement from Harry on a public forum has enraged William and sparked Kate's worry.
"From William’s perspective, it will mark the beginning of the end. Welcoming the Sussexes back into the fold, so they can shamelessly exploit their titles is horrifying to him," a source noted.
"He says Meghan will eventually turn on them – and if Charles gives in, it could backfire," added the insider.
Highlighting Kate's viewpoint in this situation, the source claimed, "Kate’s worried about the toll this stress is taking on William and she’s pushing for them to leave the country when Harry arrives."
"It may sound extreme, but right now the Sussexes coming back is her worst nightmare and she strongly feels William needs to be shielded from as much negativity as possible," added the tipster.
"She’s reminding him that once he’s on the throne, he can bring about all the changes he wants and put the Sussexes in their place. But until then, the best thing he can do is wash his hands of this whole thing," the insider noted.