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King Charles to make history with key message in US address

Buckingham Palace said King Charles will deliver a landmark address to the U.S. Congress

King Charles to make history with key message in US address
King Charles to make history with key message in US address

King Charles is set to call for “reconciliation” in a speech to the U.S. Congress following a last-minute change to his address.

Buckingham Palace said the King will deliver a landmark address to the U.S. Congress focused on “reconciliation,” becoming only the second British monarch to do so after Queen Elizabeth II in 1991.

As per GB News, it is reported that the 20-minute speech was prepared with UK government input but will reflect the King’s personal tone, as he highlights the strength of UK-US ties and shared democratic values amid global uncertainty.

With a last-minute update, the King will mention Saturday evening’s developments in his opening, offering words of support and unity.

In his speech, Charles will also honour "people of all faiths and none" in his address.

Elsewhere, he will also discuss the representatives he brings “the highest regard and friendship of the British people to the people of the United States” during the latter's landmark anniversary year.

The speech will highlight the two nations’ deep-rooted ties, with the King noting that despite differences, shared democratic traditions have helped them find common ground.

The King will stress that shared foundations—dating back to Magna Carta—enable both nations to work together for global impact, while also invoking his faith to highlight a shared duty to promote compassion, peace and mutual understanding.

King Charles to make history with key message in US address

In his address, he will spotlight defence and security, with the King referencing his Royal Navy background and transatlantic ties.

He will stress protecting “Nature’s own economy” alongside traditional interests, concluding with a reflection on UK–US ties as a story of “reconciliation and renewal” leading to one of history’s greatest alliances.

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