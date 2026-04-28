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King Charles and Trump’s shocking ancestral link that will blow your mind

The British monarch and the American President share a shocking connection through their ancestory

King Charles and Trump’s shocking ancestral link that will blow your mind
King Charles and Trump’s shocking ancestral link that will blow your mind

Amid King Charles’s high-profile state visit to the US on President Trump’s invitation, a shocking detail has emerged.

In a research conducted on behalf of the Daily Mail, it has been revealed that the British monarch and the US President have a surprising connection with each other through their common lineage.

The report revealed that Donald Trump and King Charles could actually be 15th cousins, with their common link traced through the third Earl of Lennox.

John Stewart, the third Earl of Lennox, was a Scottish noblesman and a great-grandson of King James II of Scotland, which means that both Charles and Trump are from the same aristocratic bloodline.

As per the research, the common ancestory traces through Lord Lennox’s daughter, Lady Helen, who got married to the 11th Earl of Sutherland, and gave birth to their son, the 12th Earl, who later had a daughter named Lady Jane.

Lady Jane was married into the Clan Mackay, from which then came Donald Mackay, who was granted noble title of 1st Lord Reay and was a strong supporter of King Charles I during the English Civil War.

The family lineage then continued through several generations of Mackays and later the MacLeods.

This Scottish family tree then lead to Mary Anne MacLeod of the Isle of Lewis, who emigrated to the United Stated back in 1930, tied the knot with property developer Fred Trump, and welcomed their fourth child, Donald Trump, in 1946.

Trump’s complicated lineage also connects him directly to King George III, who ruled the Great Britain and Ireland during the American Revolution.

This leads to a shocking irony that the US celebrates its 250th anniversary of Independence this year under Donald Trump’s governance.


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