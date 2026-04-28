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‘Disappointed’: King Charles, Camilla receive sour reactions on US visit Day 1

King Charles and Queen Camilla spark outrage as they begin their four-day state visit to the United States

‘Disappointed’: King Charles, Camilla receive sour reactions on US visit Day 1
‘Disappointed’: King Charles, Camilla receive sour reactions on US visit Day 1

King Charles and Queen Camilla have kicked off their high-profile visit – and fans aren’t much happy about it.

The British royal couple touched down in the US on Monday, April 27, for a four-day state visit on the invitation of President Donald Trump.

After they were welcomed by the President and First Lady Melania Trump at the White House, the British Royal Family took to Instagram to share an update about the monarch and the Queen, reporting that they have begun their official trip.

“The King and Queen have arrived in Washington DC to begin a four-day State Visit to the USA, on the advice of His Majesty’s Government, and at the invitation of The President of the United States,” shared the palace alongside a photo of Their Majesties with the Presidential Couple.

They continued, “Their Majesties will undertake engagements in Washington DC, New York and Virginia, where they will join celebrations of the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.”

“At the White House, The King and Queen were welcomed by President Trump and the First Lady,” the statement added.

However, the update was not met with joyful reactions from royal fans, who expressed their “disappointment” in the comments and noted that King Charles and Queen Camilla should not have accepted the invitation.

“Why would they willingly visit a pdf?” questioned a first, while a second added, “I like the way it says “on the advice of His Majesty’s Government “. In other words, the government forced him to go.”

A third slammed, “I’m so disappointed. They should have canceled this trip. They’re trying to dissociate from Andrew, but they cozy up to Trump. Makes no sense whatsoever.”

“What a sad day,” one more expressed.

King Charles and Queen Camilla will conclude their visit on Thursday, April 30, 2026.

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