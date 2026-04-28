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Inside King Charles and Melania Trump’s light-hearted White House moment

President Trump and First Lady welcomed King Charles and Queen Camilla on the White House South Lawn

Inside King Charles and Melania Trump’s light-hearted White House moment
Inside King Charles and Melania Trump’s light-hearted White House moment

King Charles III reportedly had Melania Trump in stitches during a White House visit.

The British monarch left the First Lady of the U.S. laughing during the first day of the U.S. state visit as she unveiled a new White House–shaped beehive, joined by Donald Trump and Queen Camilla.

The hive sits alongside two others on the South Grounds near the historic kitchen garden, where some 70,000 bees collectively generate up to 225 pounds of clover honey each year.

King Charles and Queen Camilla also keep beehives at Highgrove, Ray Mill and Buckingham Palace, and joined the Trumps for a 20-minute chat about bees, honey and royal gardens.

It was during this moment that the King’s trademark humour sparked laughter from the First Lady.

Melania is said to have had a leading role in the planning and preparations for the historic visit.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed: "First Lady Melania Trump has led all of the preparations for the state visit, which will honour the longstanding and special relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom."

Inside King Charles and Melania Trump’s light-hearted White House moment

The visit began on the White House South Lawn, where the President and First Lady welcomed King Charles and Queen Camilla, before the group later shared tea at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue and toured Melania Trump’s new beehive.

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