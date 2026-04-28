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King Charles set to surpass late Queen Elizabeth's historic record during US visit

Their Majesties to arrive in the United States of America for the historic state visit

King Charles set to surpass late Queen Elizabeths historic record during US visit
King Charles set to surpass late Queen Elizabeth's historic record during US visit 

King Charles III has decided to break a historical record set by his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The 77-year-old British monarch is set to travel to the United States of America this week alongside his life partner, Queen Camilla, but has planned a major move that might shatter the late monarch’s record-breaking milestone during her visit in 1991.

GB News reported on Monday, April 27, that after the shocking shooting incident took place at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington, D.C. over the weekend, involving an assassination attempt on the country’s President, Donald Trump.

After the incident, it has been speculated that Their Majesties might cancel their upcoming trip to the USA in the wake of their security fears.

However, the King, 77, has continued to travel with Queen Camilla, 78, despite the shooting incident.

The father of two previously postponed his Congress speech, which he has now altered and expects to mention the alleged incident in his historic address, which will last 30 minutes.

What is significant to note here is that the late Queen Elizabeth II spoke for 12 minutes during her high-profile 1991 visit to the US.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla will conclude their royal visit on May 2nd, 2026. 

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