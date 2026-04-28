News
News

King Charles and Queen Camilla touch down in US for landmark visit

Queen Camilla and King Charles will conclude their USA's state visit a day after celebrating Labour's Day

King Charles and Queen Camilla touch down in US for landmark visit
King Charles and Queen Camilla touch down in US for landmark visit  

King Charles and his life partner, Queen Camilla, have officially kicked off their visit to the United States of America.

On Monday, April 27th, Their Majesties’ jet touched down at the Joint Base Andrews in Maryland for a four-day tour, despite the ongoing political tensions between the USA and Iran.

The 77-year-old British monarch and the 78-year-old Queen received a warm welcome from the United Kingdom’s ambassador and two children with posies as they deplaned on the tarmac at the airport.

Before King Charles delivered a speech to Congress, the royal couple thoroughly met the delegates.

For the historic visit, the father of two sported a navy-blue suit, which he paired with a crisp white shirt, while the Queen wore a new pink Dior coat dress especially for their arrival.

They also paid a moving tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II, whose centenary was celebrated by the British Royal Family last week.

Kinga and Queen added a Union Flag/Stars and Stripes brooch presented to Queen Elizabeth by the Mayor of New York back in October 1957.

Apart from the historic speech, King Charles and Queen Camilla will also receive a lavish state dinner at the White House and stop in New York City.

The monarch will conclude his state visit to the USA on May 2nd, as his last stop will be in Bermuda. 

King Charles set to surpass late Queen Elizabeth's historic record during US visit
King Charles set to surpass late Queen Elizabeth's historic record during US visit
Why Princess Beatrice and Eugenie are 'concerned' after Sarah Ferguson's Austria trip?
Why Princess Beatrice and Eugenie are 'concerned' after Sarah Ferguson's Austria trip?
King Charles, Queen Camilla US state visit: Key official’s statement sparks uncertainty
King Charles, Queen Camilla US state visit: Key official’s statement sparks uncertainty
Earl Charles Spencer’s girlfriend speaks out on affair rumours amid legal dispute
Earl Charles Spencer’s girlfriend speaks out on affair rumours amid legal dispute
Prince William warns King Charles of 'disaster' after Harry's 'sickening' confession
Prince William warns King Charles of 'disaster' after Harry's 'sickening' confession
King Charles, Queen Camilla US visit agenda announced amid security fears
King Charles, Queen Camilla US visit agenda announced amid security fears
Royal Family dress to the nines for King’s Day celebrations as Willem turns 59
Royal Family dress to the nines for King’s Day celebrations as Willem turns 59
Princess Anne, Prince Edward defy Prince William over Andrew’s bizarre request to King
Princess Anne, Prince Edward defy Prince William over Andrew’s bizarre request to King
King Charles issues special message hours before embarking on US state visit
King Charles issues special message hours before embarking on US state visit
King Charles' US visit gets update after shooting at Trump event
King Charles' US visit gets update after shooting at Trump event
Meghan Markle faces major setback after faux Australian royal tour
Meghan Markle faces major setback after faux Australian royal tour
King Charles urged to win Trump’s backing over huge conflict as US plans to ‘punish’ UK
King Charles urged to win Trump’s backing over huge conflict as US plans to ‘punish’ UK

Popular News

Preity Zinta claps back after being targeted with harsh label

Preity Zinta claps back after being targeted with harsh label
2 hours ago
Why Princess Beatrice and Eugenie are 'concerned' after Sarah Ferguson's Austria trip?

Why Princess Beatrice and Eugenie are 'concerned' after Sarah Ferguson's Austria trip?

2 hours ago
King Charles, Queen Camilla US state visit: Key official’s statement sparks uncertainty

King Charles, Queen Camilla US state visit: Key official’s statement sparks uncertainty
4 hours ago