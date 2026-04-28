King Charles and Queen Camilla touch down in US for landmark visit  

King Charles and his life partner, Queen Camilla, have officially kicked off their visit to the United States of America.
On Monday, April 27th, Their Majesties’ jet touched down at the Joint Base Andrews in Maryland for a four-day tour, despite the ongoing political tensions between the USA and Iran.
The 77-year-old British monarch and the 78-year-old Queen received a warm welcome from the United Kingdom’s ambassador and two children with posies as they deplaned on the tarmac at the airport.
Before King Charles delivered a speech to Congress, the royal couple thoroughly met the delegates.
For the historic visit, the father of two sported a navy-blue suit, which he paired with a crisp white shirt, while the Queen wore a new pink Dior coat dress especially for their arrival.
They also paid a moving tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II, whose centenary was celebrated by the British Royal Family last week.
Kinga and Queen added a Union Flag/Stars and Stripes brooch presented to Queen Elizabeth by the Mayor of New York back in October 1957.
Apart from the historic speech, King Charles and Queen Camilla will also receive a lavish state dinner at the White House and stop in New York City.
The monarch will conclude his state visit to the USA on May 2nd, as his last stop will be in Bermuda.