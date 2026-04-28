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Kirsten Storms hit with restraining order amid ex's 'mental health crisis' claims

The 'General Hospital' faces a restraining order filed by ex-husband, Brandon Barash

Kirsten Storms hit with restraining order amid exs mental health crisis claims
Kirsten Storms hit with restraining order amid ex's 'mental health crisis' claims

General Hospital star Kirsten Storms' ex-husband, Brandon Barash, was granted a restraining order, citing mental health crisis.

As reported by TMZ, Barash recently filed for an emergency restraining order, which was approved after the 46-year-old claimed that his ex-wife is displaying concerning behaviour and he fears for their 12-year-old daughter's well-being.

In his request, Barash, who was married to Storms from 2013 to 2016, claimed that his concerns started after they moved separately to Tennessee following their divorce.

He also claimed that he loaned Storms $5,000 for her car and has not received repayment.

In Barash's filing, he reportedly stated that other issues cause him "great concern of [Kirsten's] ability to adequately care for the minor child".


Barash recalled an alleged incident in May 2025 when Storms contacted him because she was "experiencing delusions and hallucinations" and "didn't think she should have the child for her parenting time".

In his request, Barash asked that the court compel Storms to undergo a mental health evaluation. Storms is currently allowed supervised visitation with their daughter, and this week a judge is scheduled to review the status of the restraining order.

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