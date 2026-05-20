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Blake Lively officially returns to spotlight after settling 'It Ends with Us' lawsuit

Lively made a glamourous public appearance for the first time since settling her lawsuit against Justin Baldoni

Blake Lively officially returns to spotlight after settling It Ends with Us lawsuit
Blake Lively officially returns to spotlight after settling 'It Ends with Us' lawsuit

Blake Lively officially returned to spotlight after settling her It Ends with Us lawsuit against her costar, Justin Baldoni.

The 38-year-old actress, as per Just Jared, stepped in New York City to celebrate the Fendi Baguette re-edition from the Fall/Winter 2026-27 collection.

Lively arrived at Fendi’s Madison Avenue flagship store in New York City on Tuesday night, May 19.

For the glamorous night, the Gossip Girl alum wore a plain yet stylish black top tank which she matched with black jeans and heals and beige-coloured coat.


Apart from her, the star-studded event was also attended by Olivia Wilde, Ivy Getty, Ella Hunt, Deacon Reese Phillippe.

In this regard, the Fendi website shared, “In a celebration of personality as the greatest, freest, expression of beauty, Maria Grazia Chiuri presents 20 re-editions of the Baguette® from the Fall/Winter 2026-27 collection during Milano Design Week 2026.”

The description added, “Nearly thirty years after the icon’s debut, cult iterations re-emerge, more than mere objects of desire, with their irreverent colors and craft standing as a powerful declaration that every woman should be who she wants to be, as captured by the evocative lens of Jo Ann Callis.”

It’s worth mentioning here Blake Lively’s public appearance comes weeks she settled her It Ends with Us lawsuit with Justin Baldoni, whom she sued for sexual harassment during the filming of Colleen Hoover’s novel-based movie.

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