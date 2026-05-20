'Summer House' reunion teaser shows Amanda Batula in tears after Ciara Miller confrontation

Summer House is gearing up for another explosive reunion after a tense new teaser showed Ciara Miller confronting Amanda Batula and West Wilson over lingering relationship drama.
Bravo has dropped the first teaser for the highly anticipated three-part Summer House reunion, spotlighting the drama between Miller, Batula, and Wilson following their relationship controversy.
In a teaser, Miller told Batula through tears, “Over the past six years, I have been your fucking champion.”
“I couldn’t fathom that I would be sitting here pissed that you’re fucking my ex. He wants to embarrass me, he wants to get his last little words in,” she continues about ex Wilson, adding, “And I hope it works — because he’s with you to spite me.”
The heated exchange left Batula in tears, appearing so overwhelmed that she asked Andy Cohen for a break.
As she walked off stage, cast members urged Wilson to “go after your girl,” though he remained seated, seemingly stunned.
“I don’t know what Amanda and West can say to recover,” Batula’s ex, Kyle Cooke said in the teaser.
The teaser opened with shocked reactions from Cooke and Lindsay Hubbard following Batula and Wilson’s public romance reveal in March, which came after filming for Season 10 wrapped.