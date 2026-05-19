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Latto confirms first baby's birth with heartfelt pregnancy video

Latto and 21 Savage welcome their first baby together, ahead of the rapper's new album 'Big Mama'

Latto confirms first babys birth with heartfelt pregnancy video
Latto confirms first baby's birth with heartfelt pregnancy video 

Latto has embraced motherhood with the birth of her first baby with 21 Savage.

On Monday, May 18, the Big Energy rapper shared an emotional video on her Instagram account that featured her pregnancy journey.

The video contained snippets from the past nine months, from recording booths to relaxing vacations.

In the social media post, a clip of an ultrasound at 13 weeks is shown, which was followed by a video of Latto in 2001, when she was 3.

"She literally made a whole album in her stomach for you, your mother is the hardest working woman," a pal says to the camera.

Latto announced her pregnancy in March with a cover of her upcoming album Big Mama.

"I was already thinking about naming my album Big Mama, and then I found out about you, and it just — everything fell into place," the Somebody crooner says in voiceover during the social media video. 


She added, "It's so crazy because I thought this was going to hinder me — making this album sober, being tired and just exhausted, as my body went through all these changes."

The footage concluded with audio of Latto's friends and family encouraging her to "push" and "go, go, go," in what appears to be a hospital setting.

21 Savage and Latto have frequently collaborated on songs since their 2020 track Pull Up, and the 27-year-old got his first name tattooed behind her ear in 2023 and referred to 21 Savage, whose real name is Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, as "my husband" in 2025.

Elsewhere in the video, Latto's pals, Usher and Angel Reese try to guess the gender of the baby, which has not been revealed as of yet.

Big Mama is set to release on May 29.

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