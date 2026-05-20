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BLACKPINK's Jennie breaks silence after explosive mirror controversy

Jennie was caught up in a controversy after posting mirror selfies

BLACKPINKs Jennie breaks silence after explosive mirror controversy
BLACKPINK's Jennie breaks silence after explosive mirror controversy

BLACKPINK's Jennie recently broke silence on social media with a bold photoshoot after getting involved in a controversy related to her photos.

The 30-year-old actress took to her Instagram Story, on Tuesday, May 19, and shared a post by DAZED Korea, unveiling several photos from her upcoming magazine shoot.

The monochromic post the Pink Venom hitmaker shared showcased her donning suit with stripes.

BLACKPINKs Jennie breaks silence after explosive mirror controversy

The caption noted that it was for the cover for the June 2026 issue of Dazed Korea and the singer was wearing the Chanel 2026 Métiers d’art collection, which is about freedom to dress on one’s own terms.

Her pictures were taken by Zoey Grossman and hair was styled by Olivier Schawalder.

Her make-up was done by Won Joyeon and nails, Zola Ganzorigt.

Jennie’s latest Instagram Story comes five days after the Dracula songstress’ mirror controversy in which she posted a series of casual photos, mostly a mirror-daring pose with a caption, “im really bad at organizing photos. (sic)”

Soon her pictures went viral after many social media users accused her of editing her face, citing a noticeable difference between her reflection and the image.

However, others also focused on her effortlessly stylish “casual but fashionable” aesthetic. 

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