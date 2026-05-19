News
Make us preferred on Google
News

'90 Day Fiancé' star Jenny Slatten shares shocking health update ahead of 'The Last Resort'

Jenny Slatten has revealed concerning diagnosis days ahead of 'The Last Resort' premiere

90 Day Fiancé star Jenny Slatten shares shocking health update ahead of The Last Resort
'90 Day Fiancé' star Jenny Slatten shares shocking health update ahead of 'The Last Resort' 

Jenny Slatten, the 90 Day Fiancé star, has opened up about her ALS diagnosis.

Ahead of their appearance on season 3 of 90 Days: The Last Resort, Slatten and her husband, Sumit Singh, shared her heartbreaking diagnosis in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE magazine.

The couple, who live in India, learnt of Jenny's condition in December 2025, a year after she started experiencing symptoms.

In the interview, Jenny and Sumit revealed that they are supporting each other during this time, with Jenny noting, "We're doing what we can."

What is ALS?

ALS, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, is a fatal and progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord.

The condition, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, leads to muscle weakness as well as loss of mobility and speech.

Sumit tells PEOPLE that Jenny's first symptom appeared in December 2024 when she choked "badly" while drinking water, following which she had trouble swallowing pills.

When Jenny continued to experience difficulty swallowing, she and Sumit assumed it was "some kind of infection". 

But eventually, Jenny and Sumit noticed her speech slowing, which led to her avoiding conversations.

"That's when we knew something was wrong," Jenny recalls.

In December 2025, Jenny travelled to New York City for a 90 Day Fiancé holiday party, where fans noticed her trouble with speech, and one user suggested that she might have ALS, prompting the pair to look into the disease, which claimed the life of Jenny's dad a decade ago.

Upon returning to India, hospital visits revealed ALS diagnosis, with Jenny sharing that after they learned about her condition, "We cried and held each other."

"Right now we're just looking and searching," Jenny tells the publication. 

Notably, 90 Day: The Last Resort premieres on June 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

From 'Hope' to 'Fjord:' 5 most anticipated films premiered at Cannes 2026
From 'Hope' to 'Fjord:' 5 most anticipated films premiered at Cannes 2026
Amy Schumer discusses adverse effects of ‘Botched Colonoscopy’
Amy Schumer discusses adverse effects of ‘Botched Colonoscopy’
Shakira uses Rihanna's words to hit back at officials after major win in tax case
Shakira uses Rihanna's words to hit back at officials after major win in tax case
Latto confirms first baby's birth with heartfelt pregnancy video
Latto confirms first baby's birth with heartfelt pregnancy video
Pedro Pascal, Disney spark backlash over alleged fake 'The Mandalorian' promotion
Pedro Pascal, Disney spark backlash over alleged fake 'The Mandalorian' promotion
Steven Tyler charms fans with laid-back ice cream moment in hometown city
Steven Tyler charms fans with laid-back ice cream moment in hometown city
Britney Spears drops cryptic message after 'weird' restaurant outing
Britney Spears drops cryptic message after 'weird' restaurant outing
John Travolta reveals surprising inspiration behind his Cannes look
John Travolta reveals surprising inspiration behind his Cannes look
Kendall Jenner, Jacob Elordi take relationship to next level after Hawaii trip
Kendall Jenner, Jacob Elordi take relationship to next level after Hawaii trip
Brooklyn Beckham marks grandfather's 80th birthday as he skips lavish family event
Brooklyn Beckham marks grandfather's 80th birthday as he skips lavish family event
Angelina Jolie's daughter Zahara sparks buzz after omitting Brad Pitt at graduation ceremony
Angelina Jolie's daughter Zahara sparks buzz after omitting Brad Pitt at graduation ceremony
Lainey Wilson, Devlin Hodges reveal their 'no-stress' wedding preps
Lainey Wilson, Devlin Hodges reveal their 'no-stress' wedding preps

Popular News

Health officials issues warning about ongoing rare strain of Ebola virus

Health officials issues warning about ongoing rare strain of Ebola virus

9 minutes ago
Charles Spencer shares sweet message after tying the knot with Cat Jarman

Charles Spencer shares sweet message after tying the knot with Cat Jarman
29 minutes ago
Prince William invites 'Heart Breakfast' hosts for special broadcast from Isles of Scilly

Prince William invites 'Heart Breakfast' hosts for special broadcast from Isles of Scilly
2 hours ago