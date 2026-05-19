'90 Day Fiancé' star Jenny Slatten shares shocking health update ahead of 'The Last Resort' 

Jenny Slatten, the 90 Day Fiancé star, has opened up about her ALS diagnosis.
Ahead of their appearance on season 3 of 90 Days: The Last Resort, Slatten and her husband, Sumit Singh, shared her heartbreaking diagnosis in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE magazine.
The couple, who live in India, learnt of Jenny's condition in December 2025, a year after she started experiencing symptoms.
In the interview, Jenny and Sumit revealed that they are supporting each other during this time, with Jenny noting, "We're doing what we can."
What is ALS?
ALS, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, is a fatal and progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord.
The condition, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, leads to muscle weakness as well as loss of mobility and speech.
Sumit tells PEOPLE that Jenny's first symptom appeared in December 2024 when she choked "badly" while drinking water, following which she had trouble swallowing pills.
When Jenny continued to experience difficulty swallowing, she and Sumit assumed it was "some kind of infection".
But eventually, Jenny and Sumit noticed her speech slowing, which led to her avoiding conversations.
"That's when we knew something was wrong," Jenny recalls.
In December 2025, Jenny travelled to New York City for a 90 Day Fiancé holiday party, where fans noticed her trouble with speech, and one user suggested that she might have ALS, prompting the pair to look into the disease, which claimed the life of Jenny's dad a decade ago.
Upon returning to India, hospital visits revealed ALS diagnosis, with Jenny sharing that after they learned about her condition, "We cried and held each other."
"Right now we're just looking and searching," Jenny tells the publication.
Notably, 90 Day: The Last Resort premieres on June 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.