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Selena Gomez teases big update for ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 6

The singer-actress starrer ‘Only Murders in the Building’ new season set to release later this year

Selena Gomez teases big update for ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 6
Selena Gomez teases big update for ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 6

Selena Gomez recently confirmed that filming for Only Murders in the Building Season 6 has begun in London.

The 33-year-old singer-actress took to Instagram and shared a picture, showing Gomez alongside some of the cast members together in London, with a caption that reads, “Season 6 Day 1!”

Just like previous seasons, the new one will is also said to have 10 episodes, showcasing the return of the Calm Down songstress, Steve Martin, and Martin Short.

Selena Gomez teases big update for ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 6

Moreover, the previous season featured newcomers Renée Zellweger and Logan Lerman, while Keegan-Michael Key was elevated to a recurring role.

So it is still not clear yet whether these supporting characters, along with Meryl Streep and Da’Vine Joy Randolph, will return for season 6.

Moreover, the new season is being shot in London instead of USA ‘s city New York.

In this regard, The Hollywood Reporter shared that the reason that Season 5’s finale ended with the trio listening to a new Cinda Canning podcast set across the pond.

That, along with Canning’s mysterious death at the end of the episode, may hint at why the group could travel to the U.K.

It’s worth mentioning here that Selena Gomez starrer Only Murders in the Building Season 6 is expected to premiere on Hulu in Fall 2026.

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