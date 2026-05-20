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Gabbie Gonzalez, her father arrested for alleged murder plot against Jack Avery

Ex-member of Why Don't We, Jack Avery, and Gabbie Gonzalez have been involved in a custody battle over their daughter

Gabbie Gonzalez, her father arrested for alleged murder plot against Jack Avery
Gabbie Gonzalez, her father arrested for alleged murder plot against Jack Avery

Tiktok influencer Gabbie Gonzalez and her father, Francisco Gonzalez, arrested for allegedly planning a murder-for-hire scheme.

The target of the plot is reportedly singer Jack Avery, with whom she has been embroiled in an intense child custody battle over their 7-year-old daughter, Lavender.

As reported by TMZ, police booked Gabbie on May 18 in Humboldt County before moving her to a Los Angeles County jail, while law enforcement officials arrested her father separately in Florida.

She is being held without bond as a fugitive on a charge of conspiracy to commit murder.

Investigating officers stated that the alleged conspiracy dates back to 2021, when the father and daughter initially plotted to gather compromising footage of the former Why Don't We member to leverage during their custody dispute.


Records show that the scheme escalated when Gabbie and her associate, Kai Cordrey, allegedly tried to hire a third party named Ductin Barca to threaten Jack.

A witness informed investigators that the father and daughter sent a $10,000 electronic payment to Cordrey in April 2021 under the guise of web-development services, which Cordrey later admitted he never performed.

Investigators were also told by witnesses that Francisco allegedly remarked it would be "cheaper if Avery were dead".

The arrest was made after a federal agent used the information provided by Cordrey to pose as a hitman during a telephone conversation with Francisco, who allegedly confirmed the transaction details and the intended target.

Notably, Gabbie dated Jack from 2018 until they had a baby in 2019, and after their split, they remained in a joint parenting arrangement.

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