Ed Sheeran debuts shaved head as he shares health update 

Ed Sheeran has shared an update about his health as he showed off his newly shaven head.
The Perfect singer turned to his Instagram account on Tuesday, April 28, to share the latest "photo dump" of his life.
In the caption accompanying a single post where Ed could be seen in a simple white T-shirt, he shared that he has shaved his hair and is "thinking of keeping it this way".
He also expressed excitement for his upcoming shows in Mexico, Paraguay, Brazil, Argentina and Chile.
Sharing his health update, Ed wrote, "I've had shingles for the last month, wouldn't recommend it, but on the mend now."
According to the Mayo Clinic, "Shingles is a viral infection that causes a painful rash."
He also revealed that he finally watched the popular Netflix series Stranger Things and read a book called Demon Copperhead.
Ed Sheeran released his latest album, Play, in September 2025. He is currently in the midst of his Loop Tour, which kicked off in January and will conclude in December.