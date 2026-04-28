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Taylor Swift Eras Tour terror plot suspect pleads guilty in Austria trial

Man accused of plotting terror attack on Taylor Swift Eras Tour Vienna stop might face up to 20 years in prison

Taylor Swift Eras Tour terror plot suspect pleads guilty in Austria trial
Taylor Swift Eras Tour terror plot suspect pleads guilty in Austria trial  

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour terror plot took a shocking turn as the suspect pleaded guilty in Austria.

In August 2024, the superstar cancelled three Eras Tour shows in Vienna due to a foiled terrorist plot.

However, now, after nearly two years, the man mentioned as Beran A was found guilty of pledging allegiance to the Islamic State and plotting to attack Swift's concerts, scheduled for August 8-10, 2024.

On Tuesday, April 28, the Austrian outlets reported that the 21-year-old, whose identity was kept under wraps by the media companies, pleaded guilty to the terror offences and membership in a terrorist organisation charge.

The details of the additional charges are yet to be revealed by the court, as the attacker might face up to 20 years in prison, as previously revealed by his attorney.

Swift’s attacker was behind bars since August 7, 2024, a day before the first of her three planned concerts.

The 14-time Grammy-winning musician, who recently filed a trademark for her voice to protect it from the escalating AI risks, also shared a statement announcing the cancellation of three shows.

At the time, the voice behind the Bad Blood, wrote, "Having our Vienna shows cancelled was devastating. The reason for the cancellations filled me with a new sense of fear, and a tremendous amount of guilt because so many people had planned on coming to those shows."

So far, Taylor Swift, who might tie the knot with her fiancé, Travis Kelce, in July this year, has yet to react to the Austrian trial.    

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