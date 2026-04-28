Samuel Monroe Jr. on life support: Family raises funds as meningitis worsens  

Blood Sacrifice actor, Samuel Monroe Jr., is currently battling meningitis.
On Monday, April 27, the popular 90s star’s family revealed in an emotional statement that he has been on life support after he contracted the illness while filming in Las Vegas around 18 months ago.
Samuel’s life partner, Shawna Stewart, additionally said her family has been making efforts to "keep him alive" after his condition worsened.
"As Samuel’s wife, Shawna Stewart, we have all been fighting over the past nine months to keep him alive due to meningitis," she emotionally stated.
The actor, who is 52, appeared in several television shows and movies, including NYPD Blue, Tales from the Hood, Set It Off, The Players Club, and Out All Night.
Samuel’s wife went on sharing that, "He went to several different hospitals, where his condition was repeatedly misdiagnosed and because of this negligence, the meningitis went untreated for eight months."
His family also launched a fundraising drive; they created a GoFundMe account on his behalf to cover his mounting medical bills over the past few months.
For those unaware, Samuel Monroe Jr. shares two kids, Kingston, 12, and Brooklyn, 11, with his wife, Shawna Stewart.