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Sydney Sweeney's trending 'Euphoria' dress slip scene: Inside the viral moment

Zendaya and Jacob Elordi starrer 'Euphoria' season 3 debuted on HBO earlier this year

Sydney Sweeneys trending Euphoria dress slip scene: Inside the viral moment
Sydney Sweeney's trending 'Euphoria' dress slip scene: Inside the viral moment 

Sydney Sweeney has embraced the "wardrobe malfunction" queen label in the latest episode of the hit series, Euphoria.

As Cassie Howard (Sweeney) finally tied the knot with Nate Jacobs (Jacob Elordi) in the third episode, titled The Ballad of Paladin, of the HBO show, a few moments have fans talking.  

The viral wedding scene also ignited debate online as Sweeney’s shape once again came into a tight spot after she experienced a major wardrobe malfunction in the new series.

Notably, the episode that aired on Sunday, April 26, featured Cassie walking down the aisle to marry Nate in a customised bridal dress designed by Jackson Wiederhoeft.

Now, in conversation with InStyle, Sweeney’s costume lead Natasha Newman-Thomas described how the actress embraced the dress slipping on set.

"Sydney kept having nip slips. And I was like, okay, we're not going to tape her in. We're going to embrace it. And I was like, we are going to make custom pasties out of the same hand-beaded fabric and embrace the nip slip because that's so Cassie," the series' costume designer explained.

This update came shortly after Sydney Sweeney sparked reactions online after a recent wardrobe malfunction in the third episode of the new season of Euphoria.

The third season, which also stars Zendaya, late actor Eric Dane, and others in the leading roles, debuted on HBO earlier this month and will conclude on May 31 of this year. 

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