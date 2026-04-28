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Taylor Swift drops truth about 'Love Story' inspiration

The 'Foolish One' singer shares how she wrote her hit track inspired by the iconic 'Romeo & Juliet' story

Taylor Swift drops truth about Love Story inspiration
 Taylor Swift drops truth about 'Love Story' inspiration

As she gears up to enter a new chapter in her own love story with her NFL beau, Taylor Swift opened up about what inspired her hit 2008 track.

During her interview with The New York Times, the Blank Space hitmaker shared the story about writing the track, which is still being used in weddings and proposals almost 10 years later.

Talking about Love Story, Taylor noted, "[My parents wouldn't let me] go on a date with a guy who was too old, so I shouldn't have been on a date with him anyway."

"This is why you need to discipline your kids, because they might write songs that go No. 1," she teased.


Fans flooded social media, hailing her sense of humour, as one user on X penned, "discipline your kids or they'll become the music industry."

Praising her songwriting, one fan wrote, "Real stories make her music special. That's why fans connect with her songs so much. Even a "no" can turn into something amazing."

Elsewhere in the interview, Taylor also addressed criticism, sharing that such comments inspire her songwriting process.

"[It] has been a huge fuel for me...like a creative writing prompt or something," she said.

The Cardigan singer added, "'Blank Space' would not exist if I hadn't had people being like, 'here's a slideshow of all of her boyfriends.'"

About 'Love Story'

Love Story was released in September 2008 as the lead single from her second studio album, Fearless.

She wrote the hit track when she was 17 years old, and according to Genius, she wrote the song in about 20 minutes while sitting on her bedroom floor.

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