Lisa Kudrow blasts 'Friends' writers over 'brutal' treatment, risqué remarks on costars

Lisa Kudrow has called out the predominantly male writing team of Friends, accusing the team of openly discussing their sexual fantasies about her female co-stars, Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox.
The actress played Phoebe Buffay in the hit sitcom, featuring in every episode during its decade-long run.
Discussing her time on the set of Friends with The Times of London, Kudrow said, "There was definitely mean stuff going on behind the scenes.
She added, "Don't forget we were recording in front of a live audience of 400, and if you messed up one of these writers' lines or it didn't get the perfect response, they could be like, 'Can't the b**** f****** read? She's not even trying. She f***** up my line.'"
Kudrow claimed that in the writers' room, the team would discuss their sexual fantasies about her female co-stars Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox, noting, "It was intense."
Describing the treatment as "brutal", the actress shared that since the writers would stay till the morning to write the show and most of their illicit behaviour happened behind closed doors, she did not pay much attention.
Previously, Friends' writing team's behaviour came to light when Amaani Lyle exposed the truth in the early 2000s.
Lyle, who worked on the show in 1999 on Season 6, brought a lawsuit against Warner Bros. television for the writers' room conduct.
In the suit, she claimed that the Friends writers frequently made sexual and racist remarks, and as the writers' assistant, she was forced to take notes on everything that was said in the room.
The case eventually made it to the Supreme Court, which ruled against Lyle after deciding the coarse demeanour was a necessary part of the work environment.