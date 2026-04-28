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Megan Thee Stallion to step away from 'Moulin Rouge!' production early

Megan Thee Stallion made her Broadway debut as Harold Zidler in 'Moulin Rouge! The Musical' on March 24

Megan Thee Stallion to step away from Moulin Rouge! production early
Megan Thee Stallion to step away from 'Moulin Rouge!' production early

Megan Thee Stallion is set to leave Moulin Rouge! The Musical earlier than planned, wrapping up her run after a historic Broadway stint that marked a major moment in her theatrical debut.

“Hotties, my last performance as Zidler in @moulinrougebway will be May 1,” she wrote in an Instagram post on April 27.

The Wanna Be songstress mentioned, “It's been such an honor to be part of thee Moulin Rouge family and I've met so many amazing people in this theater! Y'all work so hard and I have so much respect for the dedication, the stamina, the work ethic, the time and the effort y'all put into the work!”

“I'm so grateful for the cast and crew that made this experience so meaningful,” she continued.


Megan Thee Stallion went on to share, “And to all the Hotties that showed up or planned to attend, thank you for supporting me during this incredible journey! I LOVE YALL See you soon.”

She made her Broadway debut as Harold Zidler in Moulin Rouge! The Musical on March 24, with her originally scheduled run set to continue through May 17.

Megan Thee Stallion's casting marked a milestone as the first female-identifying performer in the role.

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