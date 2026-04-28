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Kanye West daughter North West announces debut single release date, Kim reacts

Kim Kardashian and Ye’s daughter North West builds excitement for her upcoming music debut with thrilling update

Kanye West daughter North West announces debut single release date, Kim reacts
Kanye West daughter North West announces debut single release date, Kim reacts

North West is gearing up to make her anticipated music debut.

The 12-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West took to her official Instagram account on Monday, April 27, to spark a buzz of excitement among fans for her upcoming venture.

In the post, North posted a unique graphical image, featuring the name of her first-ever single, N0rth 4 Evr.

She also announced the release date for her eagerly-awaited song, writing, “may 1 #n0rth4evr.”

The anticipation for North West’s upcoming single has increased, knowing that she is the daughter of the famous American rapper Ye (formerly known as Kanye West).

Shortly after the 12-year-old dropped the exciting update, her socialite mom, Kim Kardashian, hyped her up by sharing her thrilled reaction to the announcement.

She reposted the post with a caption, “MAY 1 (blue heart emoji) #N0rth4evr.”

Fans’ reactions:

North West’s delightful post instantly caught fans’ attention, who flooded the comments expressing their excitement for her upcoming song.

“counting down the days,” expressed a first, while another wrote, “North West Deathcore Album incoming.”

A third stated, “I’m so hyped, the snippets have sounded phenomenal.”

“NORTH WE ARE READY KEEP MAKING FIRE MUSIC,” one more encouraged.

For those unfamiliar, North West is the eldest child of Kim Kardashian and her former husband, Kanye West.

In addition, the former couple also share three more children – Saint West, Chicago West, and Psalm West.

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