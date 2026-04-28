Prince Edward revisits old school to mark major milestone amid King Charles US trip

Prince Edward visited his old school to present the pipe band a royal banner to mark their 70-year anniversary.
On Tuesday, April 28, the Duke of Edinburgh visited Gordonstoun in Moray during a trip to the northeast of Scotland.
As reported by The Independent, the banner is decorated with the badge of the Duke of Edinburgh, and it will be carried by the boarding school's student pipe major.
During his visit, Edward also took part in events to celebrate 70 years of the Duke of Edinburgh Award, which was instigated by his father, Philip, becoming a national scheme in 1956.
Like other members of the royal family, Edward attended Gordonstoun as a child and graduated in 1982.
Gordonstoun's head, Simon Cane-Hardy, said, "The Gordonstoun pipe band is extremely proud of its association with the royal family, playing regularly at the annual Braemar Gatherings attended by HM the King and HM Queen Elizabeth II before him."
"In 2023, the band hit a real high note when the King awarded them the championship shield for the best pipe band," he added.
Simon shared that a few months ago, the band played a pivotal role during the coronation celebrations in Scotland, and it's heartwarming to witness the duke taking such an interest in the pipe band.
"It was a special moment to mark the band's recent 70th celebrations and a testament to the band's dedication, talent and hard work to be presented with their very own pipe banner by His Royal Highness."
It is reported that the idea for a royal banner, emblazoned with the badge of the Duke of Edinburg, came from the pipe band's founder, who approached Prince Edward about it.
Notably, the banner has been formally approved by the Court of the Lord Lyon, Scotland's heraldic authority.
Prince Edward's nostalgic visit came as King Charles and Queen Camilla have kicked off their state visit to the US this week. The visit, coinciding with the 250th anniversary of American Independence, will conclude on April 30.