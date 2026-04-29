King Charles faces awkward moment as Trump makes major claim before congress speech 

King Charles III faced an embarrassing moment during the second day of his highly profiled visit to the United States of America.
On Tuesday, April 29, His Majesty kicked off his day two engagements in the country, as he also received a warm welcome at Washington alongside his wife, Queen Camilla.
After their welcome, the USA’s 47th President, Donald Trump, has revealed his late mother, Mary's, claim.
The 79-year-old American politician revealed that his deceased mother had a secret crush on the British monarch, which left His Royal Highness "blush."
"She really did love the [royal] family. But I also remember her saying very clearly, Charles, look, young Charles. He’s so cute," the president said at a ceremony welcoming the now-77-year-old monarch on the White House lawn.
The American politician continued, "My mother had a crush on Charles, can you believe it? It’s amazing. I wonder what she’s thinking right now."
Notably, this update came a few moments before King Charles to deliver a historic speech at the Congress in Washington.
The King has arrived at the Capitol Hill speech, where he will receive a state dinner and a New York City minute in the royal diary.