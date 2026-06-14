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  • By Salima Bhutto
  • Updated an hour ago
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Govind Namdev slams ‘Kala Hiran’ makers after Salman Khan legal action

Namdev accuses the upcoming movie makers of misleading him

  • By Salima Bhutto
  • Updated an hour ago
Govind Namdev slams ‘Kala Hiran’ makers after Salman Khan legal action

Govind Namdev recently made shocking claims against the makers of Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy after Salman Khan took legal action against the movie.

Namdev, who considers Khan as a close friend, as per Hindustan Times, shared that as soon as he watched the trailer, he was shaken to the core.

According to him, the story narrated to him was completely different from what was eventually showcased in the trailer.

Speaking to Amar Ujala, the 71-year-old actor said that he would never knowingly be involved in anything that could harm the 60-year-old actor.

“We were never told that a character resembling Salman Khan would be created and misrepresented in this manner in the film,” the Sam Bahadur actor said, adding that he shares a long-standing association with the Sultan star.

He considers Khan as a friend, making it impossible for him to intentionally do anything that could harm or go against him.

As per him, if he known from the outset how the film would eventually be presented, he would have refused the project immediately.

While further explaining, Namdev said, “I was told that we were making a film named Sambhal. At that time, I had absolutely no idea that the story would later take a completely different direction.”

He also said that he could never regard the Bishnoi gang as an ideal or support such an ideology.

As per him, the latest developments have left him feeling "uncomfortable".

Govind Namdev slams ‘Kala Hiran’ makers after Salman Khan legal action

Govind Namdev's interview comes few days after Salman Khan filed a petition in the court, alleging that Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy violates his personality and publicity rights.

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