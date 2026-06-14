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  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated 2 hours ago
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Lewis Hamilton shares emotional message after first-ever race win with Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton wins first Grand Prix for Ferrari in Barcelona as Kimi Antonelli retires with 4 laps to go

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton shares emotional message after first-ever race win with Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton shares emotional message after first-ever race win with Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton became emotional after he claimed his debut Grand Prix win for Ferrari at Barcelona.

According to BBC, Hamilton took his first victory for Ferrari in a compelling Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix as championship leader Kimi Antonelli retired from second place with four laps to go.

It was a dramatic end to a gripping race that had tension and jeopardy throughout as Hamilton secured his first victory since the 2024 Belgian Grand Prix, when he was still driving for Mercedes.

The win turned on a virtual safety-car (VSC) period which allowed Hamilton, on a different pit-stop strategy to Mercedes, to pit and retain the lead.

Meanwhile, Antonelli had just passed Russell for second place with five laps to go after a race-long battle when his car ground to a halt because of an electrical shutdown.

Russell finished second and McLaren's Lando Norris was third in the first all-British podium since the 1968 US Grand Prix.

An emotional Hamilton said over the radio, "Grazie a tutti. You've helped me achieve this dream. I am so proud of you. To my family, I love you, and to the fans, thank you for continuing to remind me who I am."


Hamilton's victory, in combination with Antonelli's retirement, narrowed the seven-time champion's deficit in the championship to 41 points.

Russell also closes in on Antonelli and is now 50 points behind the Italian.

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