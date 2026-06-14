Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce spent weekend in NYC on Broadway night out 

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have stepped out in New York City for a romantic date night.
The couple, who might tie the knot in July, spotted leaving West Village’s intimate steakhouse, The Eighty Six, following a romantic dinner date on Saturday, June 13.
For the outing, Swift, 36, donned a maroon velvet dress and a pair of strappy heels. She elevates her look with a messy hair bun.
While Kelce, 36, was looking dapper in a floral button-up shirt, black pants and a red hat.
This date night is followed by their joint appearance at New York City’s Broadway, where they attended a remarkable performance by Maya Rudolph in Oh, Mary, at the Lyceum Theatre.
Swift and Kelce gave a round of applause with an enthusiastic standing ovation to the entire cast of the Broadway show.
This update came after a media report claimed that the high-profile couple, who announced their dreamy engagement last year, planned a lavish wedding ceremony at Madison Square Garden.
However, sources close to the popstar recently revealed to Rob Shutter the rumours of her wedding with Travis Kelce being held at Madison Square Garden are not true, as the Life of a Showgirl crooner is personally making efforts to keep her wedding under wraps.
So far, neither Travis Kelce nor Taylor Swift have confirmed the details of their anticipated marriage.