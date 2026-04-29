News
News

Tom Hanks breaks silence on Woody's surprise transformation in 'Toy Story 5'

The 'Cast Away' actor's new film, 'Toy Story 5' is slated to be released in theatres in June this year

Tom Hanks breaks silence on Woodys surprise transformation in Toy Story 5
Tom Hanks breaks silence on Woody's surprise transformation in 'Toy Story 5' 

Tom Hanks has finally revealed his iconic character, Woody's big change in the upcoming film, Toy Story 5

While promoting the highly anticipated animated movie, The Green Mile star addressed the most discussed details of the new film and especially his beloved animated role. 

As the first teaser of Pixar's movie was officially released, eagle-eyed fans noticed a visible bald patch on Tom's character, Woody, for which he lent his voice.  

Now, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly on Tuesday, April 28, Tom gave a humorous explanation of his character's ageing appearance. 

"He has played with it to excess, you put a rubber hat on top of a rubber head again and again and again, something’s going to chafe," the popular comedian said.

He further hilariously shared that the patch was a realistic result of the toy's long-term interaction with children, saying, "So, yes, he has let's say a worn area on the back of his head."

For those new in the room, the fifth instalment of the animated movie will premiere on June 19. 

Toy Story 5 features Benicio del Toro, Mia Threapleton, Michael Cera, Riz Ahmed, Tom Hanks, Bryan Cranston, Mathieu Amalric, Richard Ayoade, Jeffrey Wright, Scarlett Johansson, Benedict Cumberbatch and others in the leading roles.    

Sam Neill opens up about his painful health journey and cancer battle
Sam Neill opens up about his painful health journey and cancer battle
Taylor Swift sends strong message to ‘haters’ as Travis Kelce wedding rumours explode
Taylor Swift sends strong message to ‘haters’ as Travis Kelce wedding rumours explode
‘Stranger Things’ gets surprise renewal by Netflix
‘Stranger Things’ gets surprise renewal by Netflix
Jimmy Kimmel stays on air as ABC shrugs off backlash over Melania Trump 'widow' joke
Jimmy Kimmel stays on air as ABC shrugs off backlash over Melania Trump 'widow' joke
Ben Affleck speaks out after Jennifer Lopez, Brett Goldstein fling 'ends'
Ben Affleck speaks out after Jennifer Lopez, Brett Goldstein fling 'ends'
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds break silence after Justin Baldoni lawyers' 'bad at business' claims
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds break silence after Justin Baldoni lawyers' 'bad at business' claims
Barry Keoghan reveals how Sabrina Carpenter cheating rumours impacted his life: ‘I just disappeared’
Barry Keoghan reveals how Sabrina Carpenter cheating rumours impacted his life: ‘I just disappeared’
Taylor Swift drops rare post after taking bold legal step ahead of Travis Kelce wedding
Taylor Swift drops rare post after taking bold legal step ahead of Travis Kelce wedding
Michael Jackson net worth: ‘Michael’ biopic hit or miss for fortune?
Michael Jackson net worth: ‘Michael’ biopic hit or miss for fortune?
Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner enjoy courtside date night amid her harassment drama
Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner enjoy courtside date night amid her harassment drama
Katy Perry brings 'The Lifetimes Tour: Live From Paris' to 2026 Tribeca Festival
Katy Perry brings 'The Lifetimes Tour: Live From Paris' to 2026 Tribeca Festival
Ed Sheeran debuts shaved head as he shares health update
Ed Sheeran debuts shaved head as he shares health update

Popular News

D4vd makes shocking request to judge ahead of preliminary hearing

D4vd makes shocking request to judge ahead of preliminary hearing
12 seconds ago
Tom Hanks breaks silence on Woody's surprise transformation in 'Toy Story 5'

Tom Hanks breaks silence on Woody's surprise transformation in 'Toy Story 5'
2 hours ago
US-Ukraine diplomacy hit by sudden resignation of key ambassador

US-Ukraine diplomacy hit by sudden resignation of key ambassador
51 minutes ago