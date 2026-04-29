Tom Hanks breaks silence on Woody's surprise transformation in 'Toy Story 5' 

Tom Hanks has finally revealed his iconic character, Woody's big change in the upcoming film, Toy Story 5.
While promoting the highly anticipated animated movie, The Green Mile star addressed the most discussed details of the new film and especially his beloved animated role.
As the first teaser of Pixar's movie was officially released, eagle-eyed fans noticed a visible bald patch on Tom's character, Woody, for which he lent his voice.
Now, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly on Tuesday, April 28, Tom gave a humorous explanation of his character's ageing appearance.
"He has played with it to excess, you put a rubber hat on top of a rubber head again and again and again, something’s going to chafe," the popular comedian said.
He further hilariously shared that the patch was a realistic result of the toy's long-term interaction with children, saying, "So, yes, he has let's say a worn area on the back of his head."
For those new in the room, the fifth instalment of the animated movie will premiere on June 19.
Toy Story 5 features Benicio del Toro, Mia Threapleton, Michael Cera, Riz Ahmed, Tom Hanks, Bryan Cranston, Mathieu Amalric, Richard Ayoade, Jeffrey Wright, Scarlett Johansson, Benedict Cumberbatch and others in the leading roles.