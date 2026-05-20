Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wow in stylish wedding look

Taylor Swift made a stylish appearance in new photos from Kansas City Chiefs player George Karlaftis’ wedding in Greece.
On May 9, the Blank Space singer was pictured in newly surfaced photos from Karlaftis’ destination nuptials to Kaia Harris on May 9.
She was seen wearing a Zimmerman Rebellion Blue Midi Dress while posing with pals.
Swift elevated her look with block-heel sandals and a pair of white gold earrings.
She accessorized with a coin diamond pendant along with her engagement ring from Travis Kelce.
Soon after the photos circulated online, fans gushed over the perfect spring wedding look.
“Beautiful! Taylor looks stunning in that floral dress So happy for the couple!” one person wrote, while another added, “I knew some good pictures of the Greece wedding would come out. They just had to find the right ones when they all got home.”
A third person gushed, “That dress could win MVP,” referencing Kelce’s position as tight end with the Kansas City Chiefs.
A fourth noted that, “The light isn’t doing [the dress] justice,” and a fifth commented, “omg her dress is so pretty,” while adding a starry-eyed emoji.
Notably, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, who are reportedly set to marry in July in New York, enjoyed a trip to London before heading to Greece for their friends’ wedding.